NFL Star Jermon Bushrod’s One-Week Old Daughter Dies: “My Heart Has Been Broken”

Prayers up for NFL veteran Jermon Bushrod and wife Jessica Mendez who lost their one-week old baby girl Jordyn Lynn Bushrod over the weekend.

The New Orleans Saints tackle took to social media to mourn Jordyn’s death with an emotional message, writing:

“My heart has been broken. My baby girl Jordyn Lynn Bushrod passed away Thursday, October 18th. She was only here for a week but we were ready to love her unconditionally. We will get through this with faith, family and friends. Thanks for prayers and support.”

My heart has been broken. My baby girl Jordyn Lynn Bushrod passed away Thursday October 18th. She was only here for a week but we were ready to love her unconditionally. We will get through this with faith, family and friends. Thanks for prayers and support pic.twitter.com/VZjoc7vXZe — Jermon Bushrod (@j_bushrod7475) October 20, 2018

No word on what led to Jordyn’s death — however, Bushrod did confirm that she had issues even before birth. He continued on Instagram,

“We knew there was issues before birth, but we were ready for your journey. Because of you Jordyn our family is stronger. You were going to be special. We were not expecting or ready for this. Having you leave this earth after 1 week just hurts. My kids are my [Heart] and to never see you again will be tough BUT our GOD will get us through this.We appreciate all the love and support that have been directed our way. Rest in Paradise ‘Jo-Jo’ and I will miss you forever baby girl.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bushrod family at this time.