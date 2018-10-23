Black Girls Killin’ It: Spotify Honors Three Female Artists With Black Girl Magic Playlist

Spotify Honors Three Black Female Artists with Curated Black Girl Magic Playlist

To celebrate the creativity and power of Black women, Spotify is turning over its Black Girl Magic playlist to three rising Black female creatives, Theresa Chromati, Sadé Clacken Joseph and Mahogany L. Browne. For the first time, the playlist will feature film, poetry, and original artwork, as well as songs selected by these artists, following their theme of “reimagining armor.”

Black History Is Happening Now amplifies the voices of Black creators beyond the month of February. For the next installment of Black History Is Happening Now, Spotify has teamed up with three Black female creatives who are masters of storytelling through poetry, filmmaking and art. The women developed pieces of art and content by reimagining the inner armor they carry daily as Black women. Mahogany L. Browne wrote an original audio poem, “Rainbow of Armor,” Sadé Joseph created a short film, “Knight” and Theresa Chromati has created two paintings, “Ins and Outs of Armor I” and “Ins and Outs of Armor II,” that are used as the playlist header and cover to Black Girl Magic.

“Thinking about what it means to be a black woman, to be the protector of so many and nothing for yourself. Myself and the other contributors thought about how armor could be beautiful too. How it served as a tool of self care; how it shines in war; how it carries our stories, resiliently. How it didn’t have to be a thing of war but of love. How it didn’t have to be a shredded and heavy thing but a beaming bright light. How it becomes an heirloom, from one black woman to her children.” — Mahogany L. Browne

“The inspiration behind re-imagining armor came from the concept of how we, as black women, have to battle through so many obstacles throughout our day to day lives. Theresa, Mahogany and I wanted depict the resilience of black women, and how we use armor in different ways to protect and defend our minds, body, souls and family. Black women are natural bred warriors and armor symbolizes that strength that is built and woven so deeply into the pores of our melanated skin.” — Sadé Clacken Joseph

With Black History is Happening Now, creatives working to bring change to Black communities have the opportunity to tell stories and raise topics that are important to them through video, podcasts and music curation. Throughout the campaign, Spotify is paying tribute to the musicians who have paved the way and the artists who will define what’s next.