Judge Orders Flo Rida To Pay $9,000 A Month Child Support & $50,000 In Legal Fees For Sick Son (Exclusive)

Rapper Child Support Case Almost Settled With Son’s Mother Alexis Adams

A judge has ordered Flo Rida to continue to pay $9,000 a month in child support to care for his toddler son as well as cough up $50,000 for his baby mama’s legal fees in their contentious case over caring for the boy.

The “Welcome To My House” rapper appeared via telephone at Bronx Family Court Monday alongside his lawyer and ex-partner Alexis Adams for his child support trial.

Judge Shira Atzmon decided that Flo, whose real name is Tramel Dillard, would continue paying the $9,000 a month support order for his son, Zohar, that she put into effect earlier this year. Judge Atzmon also ruled that Flo Rida would have to pay $50,000 of Adams’ legal fees – with $10,000 going to her previous law firm and $40,000 for her current legal team.

“Oftentimes it’s the party with the money that ends up paying the attorney’s fees,” Judge Atzmon told Flo Rida. “It might not seem fair to you, it might not seem right to you, but she has to seek this petition.”

Adams and her lawyer have said Zohar, two, suffers from a host of health problems, like hydrocephalus, a neurological condition which causes fluid within cavities in the brain and has had to have several surgeries during his young life.

Despite this, Adams has said that Flo Rida hasn’t played an active role in their son’s life.

But the tot seems to be striving despite his illness, with his mom posting photos of him smiling in a swing on social media.

Both attorneys for Flo Rida and Adams, as well as Adams herself, declined to comment outside of court.

Both sides are due back in court later this week.