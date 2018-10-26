Stuff My Sis Said: Trina & Towanda Braxton Are Hilariously Polarizing With Sisterly Advice [Video]

Trina & Towanda Braxton Are Hilariously Polarizing With Sisterly Advice | Stuff My Sis Said

Tyler Perry has a brand new movie coming to theaters called “Nobody’s Fool”, starring Tiffany Haddish and Tika Sumpter. In ‘Stuff My Sis Said’, Trina & Towanda Braxton give us their hilarious reactions to the film and share their own relatable sibling moments. The famous sisters talk dealing with catfish, the best advice they’ve given each other, and if they’ve ever shadily avoided their family. Hit play for the hilarity!!