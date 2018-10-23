Baby Can I Sue You: Tracy Chapman Sues Nicki Minaj Over Unreleased ‘Sorry’ Track 

Tracy Chapman Sues Nicki Minaj

Words don’t come easily for legend Tracy Chapman, but lawsuits sure do. The singer is suing Nicki Minaj over her unreleased track “Sorry”, featuring Nas, which clearly samples the likes of Chapman’s “Baby Can I Hold You”.

According to TMZ:

Chapman says in June 2018, Minaj and her reps made multiple requests to license “Baby Can I Hold You” and all requests were rejected. So imagine Tracy’s surprise when “Sorry” came out in August 2018 … it was supposed to be featured on Nicki’s album, “Queen.” Tracy says her song comprises half of the lyrics and vocal melody of “Sorry.”

The song may be unreleased officially, but you’ve probably heard it when Funk Flex played it on Hot 97 and DJ Envy played it on the Breakfast Club. Nicki even publicly asked Chapman to clear the sample, but when she didn’t Onika let the Barbz know, tweeting, “Sis said no.”

Since I may have asked it wrong. 🤭🦄 vote. You guys can only imagine how much this means to me. It’s such a perfect body of work 🎈love you. Long time. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 1, 2018

Looks like sorry is all that Nicki can say at this point — no pun intended.