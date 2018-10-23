Bye Twirl! NeNe Denies Kenya Jealousy Rumors & Explains The REAL Reason She Was Booted From #RHOA
NeNe Leakes Shades Kenya Moore, Says Kenya’s To Blame For RHOA Situation
NeNe Leakes had time to clear the air today about her relationship with Kenya Moore. As previously reported NeNe’s been tweeting about RHOA and shocked fans when she revealed that she wasn’t invited to her ex-costar Kenya Moore’s baby shower.
Following that she threw in a semi-shady comment about NO ONE missing from the cast who should be brought back…
but now she’s going full force against Kenya. According to NeNe, she’s 100% not jealous of Kenya, despite what #TeamTwirl might think.
“What reason do i hav 2 b jealous of her?” said NeNe.”I’ll wait. 🤔 her marriage? I been married! Her pregnancy? Been there twice! Her house? I have one! Her car, i have several! Her job? I hav jobssssss.”
She also added that she was being sarcastic when she chastized Bravo for basically booting Kenya off the show. According to her, it’s Kenya’s own fault that she’s not on RHOA because she wanted to keep her personal life off the air. Remember when she had her surprise wedding without Bravo cameras???
“Bravo, Andy nor myself should be blamed 4 some1 wanting 2 b on a reality show & NOT show their reality!”
WELP! Clearly, NeNe thinks Kenya has no one to blame but herself for missing out on season 11…
According to NeNe, the girls on RHOA this season deserve to be there because they’re actually showing their reality—unlike Kenya.
NeNe added that while she and Kenya don’t have beef, Kenya’s “dying” to be on the show and using her name (and baby shower snub) for publicity.
NeNe’s warning Kenya to “stop the foolishness” because Bravo’s watching. She also thinks Kenya 100% did this to herself.
Do you agree???
