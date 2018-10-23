Bye Twirl! NeNe Denies Kenya Jealousy Rumors & Explains The REAL Reason She Was Booted From #RHOA

Blooooop!

NeNe Leakes Shades Kenya Moore, Says Kenya’s To Blame For RHOA Situation

NeNe Leakes had time to clear the air today about her relationship with Kenya Moore. As previously reported NeNe’s been tweeting about RHOA and shocked fans when she revealed that she wasn’t invited to her ex-costar Kenya Moore’s baby shower.

RT @PorozaVuyo: @NeNeLeakes Hello Nene, my name is Vuyokazi, did you attend Kenya's baby shower and did you buy a gift, if yes, what was the gift? Thanks for letting me ask👉🏾No i wasn’t invited! I didn’t get a gift but I’m oppose to giving 1. I luv babies & i luv shopping — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) October 23, 2018

Following that she threw in a semi-shady comment about NO ONE missing from the cast who should be brought back…

RT @DukeOfShade: @NeNeLeakes if you had to ring one former #RHOA cast member back, who would it be👉🏾No one! They r gone because they should be! Now wit that said, I’m not opposed to any of them coming back — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) October 23, 2018

but now she’s going full force against Kenya. According to NeNe, she’s 100% not jealous of Kenya, despite what #TeamTwirl might think.

“What reason do i hav 2 b jealous of her?” said NeNe.”I’ll wait. 🤔 her marriage? I been married! Her pregnancy? Been there twice! Her house? I have one! Her car, i have several! Her job? I hav jobssssss.”

RT @Shemoon22: @NeNeLeakes Why u jealous of Kenya happiness👉🏾Here comes the ignorance! What reason do i hav 2 b jealous of her? I’ll wait🤔 her marriage? I been married! Her pregnancy? Been there twice! Her house? I have one! Her car, i have several! Her job? I hav jobsssss — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) October 23, 2018

She also added that she was being sarcastic when she chastized Bravo for basically booting Kenya off the show. According to her, it’s Kenya’s own fault that she’s not on RHOA because she wanted to keep her personal life off the air. Remember when she had her surprise wedding without Bravo cameras???

“Bravo, Andy nor myself should be blamed 4 some1 wanting 2 b on a reality show & NOT show their reality!”

For those asking, i was definitely being sarcastic the other day but my well wishes were pure & from the heart! Bravo, Andy nor myself should be blamed 4 some1 wanting 2 b on a reality show & NOT show their reality! They choose NOT 2 let u in their life now flipping it #facts — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) October 23, 2018

WELP! Clearly, NeNe thinks Kenya has no one to blame but herself for missing out on season 11…

See more shade from the real housewife O.G. on the flip.