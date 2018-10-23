Ho Sit Down: Megyn Kelly Doesn’t Get Why Wearing Blackface Is Like Offensive And Stuff [Video]

Megyn Kelly Believes White People Should Be Allowed To Wear Blackface

This broad really sat on live television and said…*sigh*

Megyn Kelly doesn’t get what the big deal is about wearing Blackface. According to her, if some WASPy housewife wants to look like Diana Ross then she should be granted free pass to paint her skin dark in order to properly honor a Black woman.

Megyn Kelly dumb as hell.