Hate It Or Love It?! Cardi B Releases New Single ‘Money’

Cardi B Releases Single “Money”

Bardi’s baaaaack! Cardi B’s released her new single, one day ahead of schedule. Belcalis dropped her track “Money” today, her first solo release since her “Invasion of Privacy” album.

The track is exaaaactly what it sounds like, about money with lines like; “There’s “nothing in the world I like more than checks.” As previously reported it is NOT a Nicki Minaj diss track, and the only semi-hinting towards their beef is a mention about bringing “brass knuckles to the scuffle.”

“All y’all b**ches in trouble, Bring brass knuckles to the scuffle,” she raps. “I heard that Cardi went pop. Yeah, I did go pop. That’s me busting they bubble.”

Listen to “Money” below.



Hate it or love it?!