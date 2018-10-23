Bizarre: Broncos Backup QB Popped For Trespassing, Gets His Azz Beat With A Vacuum Cleaner

Chad Kelly Arrested For Bizarre Trespassing incident

What’s going on here??? Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested early Tuesday morning in Englewood, Colorado on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing after he randomly entered a couple’s home and was beaten by the homeowner with a vacuum-cleaner tube, an arrest affidavit said.

According to The Denver Post, a couple and their young child were inside the home when Kelly allegedly entered the house and sat down on the couch next to the mother. Kelly was “mumbling incoherently”, the report said. The woman called for her man, who confronted Kelly. The man told police he used an aluminum vacuum tube with plastic ends to hit Kelly in the upper back, the affidavit said. Police found no signs of forced entry, the report said. Kelly had fled by the time police arrived.

Thankfully, security video from the family’s home that showed a man wearing dark pants, a white long-sleeved shirt with a brown vest and a red scarf enter the home, the affidavit said. “The male’s clothing appears disheveled and he has a tattoo on his chest,” the affidavit said. Eventually, Englewood police officers found Kelly, who matched the description, just a block from the house. The man who beat Kelly with the vacuum tube met officers at the Gothic and identified Kelly as the person who came inside his house without permission, the affidavit said.

Kelly was taken to jail for investigation of first-degree criminal trespass. The investigation is ongoing, police said. Kelly was in court earlier in the morning. So far, the Denver Broncos gave a statement expressing their disappointment in Kelly’s actions.

“We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning,” the Broncos said in a statement. “Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information.”

What a weird story! Right?