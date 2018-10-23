R.I.P: Canadian Rapper Dies During Video Shoot While Filming Airplane Stunt

Canadian rapper Jon James McMurray fell to his death on Saturday in British Columbia while filming a video in which he was walking on the wing of a plane while rapping.

The 33-year old’s management released a statement, saying,

“As Jon got further out onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn’t correct. Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn’t have time to pull his chute. He impacted and died instantly.”

According to Billboard, a GoFundMe page has been set up to “get his stuff out there to the world in the right way… [and] help with Jon James’ celebration of life.”

McMurray, who grew up skiing in the Rocky Mountains, was known for doing crazy stunts in most of his videos. He will truly be missed by his fans.