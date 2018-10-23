R.I.P: Canadian Rapper Dies During Video Shoot While Filming Airplane Stunt
When you live for your art sometimes you spend every last penny you have making a project come out right. I can think of earlier years where I chose to spend the little money I had on making music and videos instead of ensuring I had a place to sleep or even enough food to eat sometimes. I would sleep in my car instead of paying rent and spend my income on building my dreams. The ironic part of this story is my two fastest growing videos on YouTube cost me pretty much nothing 🤣 This video specifically cost me literally $0, just my time and passion 🦁 #IronyOfLife #RexLeo #JonJames #MotivationMondays #LiveYourEdge
Canadian rapper Jon James McMurray fell to his death on Saturday in British Columbia while filming a video in which he was walking on the wing of a plane while rapping.
Any day spent with @BushyWayne is bound to be lit af🔥 🎥 Video featuring: @matechuk111 @jolenevanvugt @sals_adventures @rexleoryan @monsterenergy @bn3thapparel Song: Jon James – “The Man” ft. #RiffRaff Full song dropping later this week! Thanks to @kaliiifornia619 @jodyhighroller @madexforever @thisisadium #Bobbysoul & @shooklook for helping make this song happen. #JonJames #BushyWayne #RexLeo #Bn3th #jolenevanvugt #squamish #skydive #monsterenergy #nitrocircus #basejump #wshh #jodyhighroller #rap #hiphop #rnb #planestunts #stunt #codymatechuk
The 33-year old’s management released a statement, saying,
“As Jon got further out onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn’t correct. Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn’t have time to pull his chute. He impacted and died instantly.”
According to Billboard, a GoFundMe page has been set up to “get his stuff out there to the world in the right way… [and] help with Jon James’ celebration of life.”
McMurray, who grew up skiing in the Rocky Mountains, was known for doing crazy stunts in most of his videos. He will truly be missed by his fans.
