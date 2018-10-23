Do Remember: Nell Carter Explains Why Using Blackface Is Dead Azz Wrong…In 1984

Nell Carter Explains Why Blackface Is Offensive On ‘Gimme A Break’

Earlier today Megyn Kelly took to live, nationally syndicated television to pontificate about whether or not white people wearing Blackface is ok. In Megyn’s opinion, it is not. She is wrong. She will get ran down on for trying it. She better know that.

It’s f***in’ ridiculous that in 2018 there are STILL salty soup cookies who try Blackface each and every Halloween. Blackface didn’t JUST become wrong in today’s climate of political correctness. It was wrong as hell 34 years ago when people were even LESS conscious of offending others.

For reference, peep this clip of Nell Carter breaking down Blackface on a 1984 episode of Gimme A Break.

Hey, Megyn, STFU and eat your mayo.