Paperwork Poppy: Tyrese Demands Proof Of Childcare Costs Before He Breaks Off Baby Mama Bag

Tyrese Wants Ex-Wife To Prove How Much She’s Spending On Childcare

Tyrese isn’t exactly living his best life, but he’s damn sure not going back and forth with his ex-wife Norma Gibson.

According to TMZ, Tyrese is demanding to see proof of exactly how much Norma is spending on childcare for their daughter Shayla. Norma has asked the court to mandate that Tyrese pay $25 per hour in babysitter fees, but Tyrese isn’t sold that she even needs services because she isn’t currently employed.

Moreover ‘Rese wants to know if this sitter is a professional and what their qualifications are. Far as he’s concerned, the court never said when or why he has to reimburse Norma. For example, he doesn’t feel that he should have to pay if Norma is paying to go on dinners and other “personal” outings where Shayla can’t come.

Kinda sounds like a sneaky way to hate on Norma’s dating life, but we guess the courts will decide what’s acceptable and what’s not. Until then, Tyrese ain’t trying to pay a dime.