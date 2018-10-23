No Yankee, No Coin: A-Rod Reportedly Thinks His Child Support Payments Should Drop Drastically Since He’s Retired

Alex Rodriguez Is Trying To Get His Child Support Payments Way Down

Alex Rodriguez is trying to chop his child support payments to his ex-wife down drastically, saying that he makes way less money now that he’s out of his Yankees pinstripes. Another reason, according to a new report, she’s got plenty of cash in the bank already.

The former third baseman has been working to duke it out with Cynthia Scurtis for months over his $115,000-a-month tax-free child and spousal support payments, according to reports from TMZ on Tuesday.

The couple have two daughters together — Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10 — and got a divorce back in 2008.

Sources told the site that their support agreement was always supposed to be revised once A-Rod retired from his team in 2016, so this shouldn’t be a surprise for Rodriguez’s ex-wife.

A-Rod claims that he now earns 90 percent less income — going from $30 million a year when he was still playing ball, to about $3 million a year, TMZ reports.

Now, he is still willing to cough up $20,000 a month for his two little girls, including tuition, even though their expenses are only somewhere between $7,000 and $12,000 a month. But apparently, that’s not good enough for Scurtis, who wants that number to be closer to $50,000 every month.

The 43-year-old former ball player is arguing that Scurtis is wealthy herself and has millions in the bank, along with three homes and multiple cars. She also has a new child and fiance whom he feels like he’s also supporting with his payments.

Rodriguez also says that despite having a master’s degree in psychology, she chooses not to work.

Back in April, Rodriguez ripped a report that claimed he was threatening to slash his child support payments over his legal battle over a real estate partnership with Scurtis’ brother, Constantine. “I have always paid far more than the maximum in child support and that will never change,” Rodriguez told Page Six.

Neither A-Rod nor his ex-wife have commented on the reports.