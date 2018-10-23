Follicle Flexin’: Amandla Stenberg Proud Rocks Her Armpit Hair On ‘The Hate U Give’ Red Carpet

Amandla Stenberg Seen With Unshaven Armpits At ‘The Hate U Give’ Premiere

Be clear, Amandla Stenberg doesn’t give a s#!t about convention or appeasing your tender sensibilities.

The actress hit the red carpet at the European premiere of her new film The Hate U Give with long hairs protruding from her armpit…and she looked beautiful.

Just in case you saw her photos and didn’t notice her armpit bush, she took to Instagram to point it out.

