Leaked Audio: Brian Kemp Caught Expressing Concern About “Unprecedented” Voter Turnout In Favor Of Stacey Abrams

Brian Kemp Talks Absentee Ballots In Leaked Audio

If you’ve been paying attention to what’s happening in the upcoming midterm election, you know that Georgia’s incumbent Secretary of State Brian Kemp has been under HEAVY scrutiny for his seemingly shady practice of suppressing the vote for over 53,000 people, 70% of which are African-American.

As Secretary of State Kemp is responsible for running the elections and that potential conflict of interest has raised LOTS of eyebrows not only in Georgia but nationwide.

According to Rolling Stone, those suspicions have only been heightened with the leak of an audio recording of Kemp making some dubious comments about his opponent Stacey Abrams’ ability to garner support via absentee ballots.

“They have just an unprecedented number of that,” he said, “which is something that continues to concern us, especially if everybody uses and exercises their right to vote — which they absolutely can — and mail those ballots in, we gotta have heavy turnout to offset that.”

Peep what else Kemp had to say below.

NOVEMBER 6!

GO VOTE!

VOTE EVERYWHERE, BUT ESPECIALLY IN STATES LIKE GEORGIA WHERE THE RACE IS ALMOST TIED AND THE OPPRESSOR IS WORKING OVERTIME TO STIFLE US!