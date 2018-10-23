Comedian Karlous Miller Unceremoniously Axed From “Wild N’ Out,” But Was It Nick’s Decision?

Karlous Miller Fired From “Wild N’ Out”

If you watch Wild N’ Out or have ever taken a listen to the 85 South Podcast, you most likely are very familiar with the comedic roasting stylings of Karlous Miller.

Unfortunately, Karlous won’t be gracing the Wild N’ Out stage much longer. While appearing on The Breakfast Club this morning, the comedian announced that he has been fired from the show…but hasn’t really gotten a straight answer as to why.

This prompted Charlamagne to get Nick Cannon on facetime and get as many answers as he could. Take a look:



(chatter about Karlous’ firing at the 33:30 mark)

But Nick says it was all a decision made by the white folks in management, and posted a supportive message of Karlous and The 85South Podcast, claiming it could be bigger than “Wild N’ Out.”

But was that genuine? It looks like Nick feels some type of way toward the comedian, as he wasn’t too shy to share during a recent appearance on the Hollywood Unlocked podcast.

Nigga wtf?! Hol’up mane! The fuck i do to you?! https://t.co/mMXyDbhv93 — Karlous Miller (@KarlousM) October 23, 2018

A little birdie also told us that despite all these public well wishes…Karlous hasn’t been able to get Nick on the phone to clear the air about things YET.

SMH, what do you think the truth of it all is?

Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic/ Kris Connor/Getty Images for McDonald’s/YouTube/Twitter