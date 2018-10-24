Kid Cudi Breaks Down His Most Iconic Tracks
Given To Kanye West For GQ Magazine [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Kid Cudi is a highly slept on musical genius in the game, whom most that aren’t in-the-know mainly recognize from being around Kanye a bunch and a brief beef with Drake a few years back.
Here, he breaks down his most iconic tracks for GQ magazine…though it seems that he kind of glazed over several years of his own solo work.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.