Making It Rain: Single Ticket Wins Record $1.6 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot In South Carolina

Must be niiiiiice…

Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In South Carolina

Someone in South Carolina is waking up very, very, rich. The winning Mega Millions ticket worth a nearly all-time record-breaking $1.537 billion was sold in South Carolina. The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

If the winner who’s yet to be identified takes the lump cash payment that’s $877.8 million after taxes.

If you live in Georgia, check your tickets. WSB TV reports that 20 $10,000 winners were sold in the state. The winning tickets were sold in Athens, Atlanta (2), Buford, Conyers, Fort Valley, Hinesville, Kennesaw, LaGrange, Marietta (2), Pooler, Rising Fawn, Sandy Springs, Savanah, Tallapoosa (2), Trenton, Villa Rica and Warner Robins.

Additional winners were announced in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Michigan where tickets worth $1 million were sold.