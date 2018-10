Fan Or Stan? This Michael Jordan Admirer Got A Tattoo Of #23’s Whole Jersey On His Body

Man Gets Michael Jordan’s Entire Jersey Tattooed On Him

Listen, we know that there are lots of people who will forever ride Michael Jordan‘s jock strap, but at some point you have to draw the line.

This guy didn’t draw the line. He had lines drawn on him.

We came across this video on @fronttattoo’s Instagram page and couldn’t believe that someone would do this, or how GOOD the tattoo is!

Are there any athletes that you love this much?