Retro Thirst Alert! Here’s What The Baddest OG Video Vixens Look Like Now
Hottest OG Video Vixens
We’re baaack with another nostalgia-fueled retro thirst alert! This time, showcasing the baddest OG video vixens of all-time–ALL-TIME–for you to re-swoon over (or wonder what happeneeed) years after turning our fave music videos into the ultimate thirst traps.
Hit the flip to see what the baddest OG video vixens look like now.
Buffie The Body
Mellysa Ford
Rosa Acosta
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
💪🏾Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it. You are the only one that is invested in your success. No one else is dependent upon you reaching your fullest potential. If you believe that and know that, you have to be the one to take responsibility to push yourself to your limits. When you reach that limit, set a new one and go for that. #glowup #glo #gloria #velez #gloriavelez
Gloria Velez
View this post on Instagram
Hey Family, be sure to check out the documentary that I am in entitled “VIXEN” staring @melyssaford @brickbuiltapparel #buffythebody @theelolamonroe @gloriavelez #karrinesteffans and commentary @aminathediop @idirectorx @datwon Produced by @ash_4days it’s a in-depth look into the life of a music video VIXEN! I think it’s dope! the full video will be up tomorrow on bet.com let me know what you think when you see it!
Karrine Steffans
View this post on Instagram
Photography by the one and only @trill_imagery 🙌 ••••••• •••• ••• •••• •••• •••• ••• •• “ The more you fall into alignment with what feels right to you, the more you build a lifestyle that accommodates you and what you're passionate about, the more you will find your life rich and full of meaning.” – Akiroq Brost
Vida Guerra
Lola Monroe
Bria Myles
Ki Toy Johnson
View this post on Instagram
Hello Fall!!! 🍂 Head over to @mirrorimagecosmetics and check out our new campaign & browse our bold collection of lipsticks, lashes & highlighters!! . . #MirrorImageCosmetics #GlennTwins #Twinning #Makeup #MakeUpOnFleek #MakeUpLife #MakeUpTime #Lipstick #LipstickJunkie #LipstickAddict #LipstickLover #LipstickMatte #LipstickLove #LipstickCollection #LipstickObsession #LipstickQueen #Highlighter #HighlighterOnFleek #HighlighterPalette #HighlighterOnPoint #HighlighterGoals #HighlighterAddict #Lashes #LashesOnFleek #LashesOnPoint #LashLove #LashesAreLife #LashesOfInstagram #LashesAtlanta . . www.MirrorImageCosmetics.com
Glenn Twins
Amber Rose
Trinidad Valentin
View this post on Instagram
I’m on some “act like i ain’t NOTICE but keep it NOTED” shit! LOCKDOWNBOOKZ.COM PREORDER YOURS TODAY! COMING THIS FALL! #cellulite INCLUDED! Photography @isadorabphotography STYLED @lepetit_creatif DRESS @prettylittlething MAKEUP @mercedes.lennon HAIR @lavishbylena #teamtahiry #latinaonthemove #afrolatina
Tahiry Jose
Suelyn Medeiros
Feature photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.