Ain’t Over: Kenya Claps Back At NeNe’s Baby Shower Shade—But Did Bravo Shut Down Her Plans To Do THIS?

Kenya Moore Shades NeNe Leakes, Tries To Move On From Bravo?

Kenya Moore caught wind of NeNe Leakes’ public shade yesterday and she’s offering a diplomatic response.

As previously reported NeNe confirmed that she wasn’t invited to Kenya’s baby shower and she threw tons of shade at the former housewife who NeNe says is to blame for her own current RHOA situation.

If you can remember, Kenya’s not on RHOA season 11 after Kenya said she was lowballed with a “friend of the show” salary.

For those asking, i was definitely being sarcastic the other day but my well wishes were pure & from the heart! Bravo, Andy nor myself should be blamed 4 some1 wanting 2 b on a reality show & NOT show their reality! They choose NOT 2 let u in their life now flipping it #facts — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) October 23, 2018

NeNe also added that while she and Kenya don’t have beef, Kenya’s “dying” to be on the show and using her name (and baby shower snub) for publicity.

Don’t b fooled! We hav no problems! This is all strategic b/c they dying 2 b on this show! Remember they was at my white party. We were cool at the reunion & after the reunion. U know there r certain ppl name u use & nobody cares but there r names that catch others attention — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) October 23, 2018

Kenya’s since clapped back and she’s confirming that her shower was only for people with “pure hearts” who are genuinely happy for her. Ooop!

“Surrounded by love on one the happiest days of my life. My family, sisters, friends, and all the people with pure hearts that want nothing but happiness for me.”

That’s clearly some not so subtle shade towards NeNe, do you agree with her decision to only invite people with “pure hearts”???

