Ain’t Over: Kenya Claps Back At NeNe’s Baby Shower Shade—But Did Bravo Shut Down Her Plans To Do THIS?

Kenya Moore caught wind of NeNe Leakes’ public shade yesterday and she’s offering a diplomatic response.
As previously reported NeNe confirmed that she wasn’t invited to Kenya’s baby shower and she threw tons of shade at the former housewife who NeNe says is to blame for her own current RHOA situation.
If you can remember, Kenya’s not on RHOA season 11 after Kenya said she was lowballed with a “friend of the show” salary.
NeNe also added that while she and Kenya don’t have beef, Kenya’s “dying” to be on the show and using her name (and baby shower snub) for publicity.
Kenya’s since clapped back and she’s confirming that her shower was only for people with “pure hearts” who are genuinely happy for her. Ooop!
“Surrounded by love on one the happiest days of my life. My family, sisters, friends, and all the people with pure hearts that want nothing but happiness for me.”
#Queens Surrounded by love on one the happiest days of my life. My family, sisters, friends, and all the people with pure hearts that want nothing but happiness for me. Thank you Jehovah for your favor, my baby and my whole life.❤️ #babydaly #love #life #peace #happiness #babyshower #fairytales #prayer #blessed
That’s clearly some not so subtle shade towards NeNe, do you agree with her decision to only invite people with “pure hearts”???
There’s also a new report out that’s backing up NeNe’s claims that Kenya was using the NeNe baby shower snub for attention, hit the flip.
If you believe Radar Online who Kenya claims is constantly lying about her, NeNe’s absolutely correct; Kenya wanted to “bait NeNe” to capture Bravo’s attention and hopefully get her some air time. Unfortunately for her, NeNe shut it down.
Not only that, Radar claims that Kenya’s time on season 10 was so contentious that she’s ruined her chance at a return.
“Kenya was trying to bait NeNe so she could get some camera time on ‘RHOA,’” an insider told Radar, adding, “Not going to happen! Last season was a nightmare,” the source noted. “They never want her back.”
That’s pretty hard to believe, by the time season 12 rolls around Kenya will have a husband AND a baby. If she were willing to show it, why wouldn’t they want to film that?
The site is also claiming that Bravo thwarted Kenya’s plan to switch networks for a baby special. There are rumors that Kenya allegedly reached out to WEtv to see if she could film with them, but Bravo’s legal team allegedly jumped in.
“She told WEtv that Bravo cast her as a villain. NO. She cast herself that way. She approached WEtv but Kenya is still under a Bravo contract until May 2019, well after her baby will be born,” the insider explained.
“Bravo sent her attorney a copy of her signed contract dated 4/2012 and her amended one from 6/2014 with a ‘friendly reminder’ to follow all the terms or face ‘penalties,’” the source said.
Oooh, Kenya wanted to work with WE? We could see that. Our friends already picked up Joseline Hernandez of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” and Masika Kalysha of “Love & Hip Hollywood”, a housewife would be a good addition to the lineup.
Do YOU want to see Kenya Moore back on your TV screen???
