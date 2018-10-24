Sour “Sidepiece”: Asia’h Epperson Reacts To T.I. & Tiny Addressing “Her” On #FamilyHustle

Asia’h Epperson Reacts To #FamilyHustle Addressing Her Fling With T.I.

Earlier this year, married rapper T.I. was caught on camera squeezing small screen actress Asia’h’s Epperson’s butt while the two chilled backstage at one of his concerts in Indiana. This week, the cheating scandal was addressed by the Harris’ on “T.I. & Tiny’s Friends And Family Hustle,” and fans were annoyed by the cadence of the conversation. Welp, while fans were watching and reacting, so was the young lady at the center of Tip’s derrière clutching scandal.

Asia’h Epperson still seem to be perturbed by it all. She tweeted, “Damn…anyone else need a story line?!“

Damn…anyone else need a story line?!🙄 — Asia'h Epperson (@AsiahEpperson) October 23, 2018

The Harris’ are NO strangers to airing out their marital kinks on television. During the scene where Tiny addressed married as hell Tip about his infidelities being videotaped, the couple never even mentioned “her” name. The conversation between Tip and Tiny pretty much centered around the rules of their separation. So why do you think Asia’h is STILL upset? Doesn’t she have a show to rehearse for?

Since the scandal, T.I. gifted Tiny a brand new Benz filled with gifts for her birthday, and the two have been showing signs of public support. The Harris’ are no strangers to airing out their marital issues on TV, so this time didn’t seem unusual, but maybe it unhashed unsavory memories for Asai’h? Thankfully she’s “whole.”

Thank God I’m whole. 🙏🏽🙌🏽 — Asia'h Epperson (@AsiahEpperson) October 23, 2018

What do YOU think of Epperson’s reaction to all of this?