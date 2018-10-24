A Lil Positivity: Diddy Is Donating $1 Million To Open A Charter School In The Bronx

Diddy Is Giving Money To Open Another School, This Time In The Bronx

Diddy’s latest effort is helping to open a charter school in The Bronx.

The music mogul just announced via his Instagram page that he’s giving money to the third outpost of Dr. Steve Perry’s Capital Prep Charter School in the near future to make it happen–and he’s not just donating some chump change, either.

“Special announcement. I just got the news. Dr. Steven Perry and myself, we have just been awarded our third charter school,” he announced. “Guess what? We coming to the Bronx!…BX in the house. Shout out to the Bronx, we coming to the Bronx.”

Diddy then goes on to further explain why he’s launching the charter school in the first place.

“It’s about educating our children, bringing them up as leaders, bringing them up to fight for social justice, preparing them for this world that we live in.”

According to Prep, its mission is to provide “historically disadvantaged students with the college and career readiness skills needed to become responsible and engaged citizens for social justice.” Diddy says that he knows the value a great education can have on a child’s life, which is why he’s all in behind Capital Prep and this latest endeavor.

So of course, Diddy is doing everything he can to make sure that the school and its students get off on the right foot, which starts by him donating $1 million to the new Bronx school.

Check out the Harlem native’s post above to hear him talk passionately about helping the kiddos.