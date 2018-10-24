Backbone Byke? Insiders Say Khloe Kardashian Doesn’t Seem Like She Wants To Be With Trystin’ Thompson Anymore

Khloe Kardashian Seems “Over” Tristan Thompson

Looks like Tristan Thompson’s days in the Kardashian family may be numbered. Insiders are saying that Khloé Kardashian no longer seems so enamored with her daughter’s daddy.

“She very much seems over Tristan,” a source tells PEOPLE about Kardashian, 34. “Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloé is doing great.”

Sources say Khloé has made her daughter True her highest priority and is very happy being a Mommy.

“It’s amazing to see what a great mom she is and how much she enjoys it. She is very much just focused on the happy things in her life. True, of course, makes her the happiest,” says the source.

Khloé had moved to Cleveland to give birth to True last spring and this June the entire family, including Tristan, returned to Los Angeles. But Khloé seems to have changed her mind about any plans of returning to Cleveland for the new NBA season.

“It doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland,” the source says. “She seems to know what she wants in her life right now. And it definitely doesn’t seem like she wants to be with Tristan.”

So is it over for them or nah? It seems like folks are reluctant to give a definitive answer and that may be because Kardashian hadn’t made a decision yet at all.

“Khloé isn’t saying that she and Tristan split. It seems she hasn’t decided yet what she wants to do about their relationship,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “And she seems fine about this.”

As for her famous family, as long as she’s happy they are happy but we definitely wouldn’t put any bets on anyone on her side pressuring her to reconcile with Thompson.

“Her family is happy that she is still in L.A. and wants her around for as long as possible,” the source said. “No one is pushing for her to go back to Cleveland to be with Tristan. This will be her decision to make.”

Sounds like Khloé isn’t making any moves just yet. Do you think she should just close the door on Tristan now and stop being flaky?