Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Tidal X: Brooklyn Benefit Show?

Normani, Queen Naija And More Artists Show Out For 4th Annual Tidal X Show

Tidal held their 4th annual Tidal X: Brooklyn show at the Barclays Center Tuesday October 23. Some of your faves were in the building to perform and help raise funds to fight for social justice issues. For instance, Queen Naija and her bump were there looking amazing in a sequined cheetah print number.

Our boo Normani showed OUT too. Doesn’t she look amazing?

And Def Jam’s own Danileigh came through with the curly and casual look. If you had to say — Who Looked More Bangin?

Angela Rye, Angie Martinez and Van Jones all made special appearances, as did Ava DuVernay who honored an icon of the global equality movement, Tommie Smith.

Check out more photos from the event below and then hit the flip for some great clips.

TIDAL’s fourth annual philanthropic concert raised funds and awareness for criminal justice reform organizations including #Cut50, Reform, Innocence Project and Equal Justice Initiative.

Over the past three years, TIDAL has helped raised more than $10 million for social justice, disaster relief and recovery and education causes through TIDAL X: Brooklyn. Each year, the world’s premier superstars and most promising emerging artists gather to support those in need across the globe and past performers have included Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jennifer Lopez, Thomas Rhett, Louis Fonsi, Jessie Reyez, Alessia Cara and much more.