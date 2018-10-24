Spat Chat: Rajon Rondo Denies Hockin’ A Loogie On CP3, “Everyone Wants To Believe Chris Paul Is A Good Guy”

Rajon Rondo Says He Did Not Spit On Chris Paul

Rajon Rondo is a lot of things, but let him tell it, he’s NOT a spitter.

The Lakers point guard has been suspended for three games after he and Chris Paul moved some furniture this past Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Rondo has spoken out ESPN to defend himself against the saliva-slingin’ accusation:

“This is the only time I’m going to address this,” Rondo told ESPN on Tuesday. “I had a mouthpiece in my mouth and I [was] exasperated because I was about to tell him to ‘get the [expletive] out of here.’ “Look at my body language [in the video]. My hands on my hips. I turn away for a second. Look at Eric [Gordon] and Melo [Carmelo Anthony] in the video. If they saw me spit, they would have turned their face up or something. They had no reaction.”

Seems reasonable enough, however, there is footage of spit coming from Rondo’s mouth, whether it was intentional or not is another issue.

Chris Paul says he remained as “poised as possible” considering the circumstance, he was suspended two games for the punches he threw.

Rondo went further in his criticism of CP3:

“Of course, the NBA went with his side because I got three games and he got two,” Rondo told ESPN. “Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy. They don’t know he’s a horrible teammate. They don’t know how he treats people. Look at what he did last year when he was in L.A.; trying to get to the Clippers’ locker room. They don’t want to believe he’s capable of taunting and igniting an incident.

All this and season is JUST getting started. The NBA is fantastic, the NFL needs to take notes.