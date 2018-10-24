Jesus Take The Wheel: Secret Service Says Explosive Devices Sent To Obama & Hillary Clinton

Secret Service Intercepts Bombs

Explosive devices were intercepted by Secret Service this week that were addressed to former President Barack Obama and former Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. The Secret Service released a statement today confirming that they immediately handled the situation and the two were “at no risk of receiving them.”

They add that they were discovered during “routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such.”

They add:

“The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

The package intended for Obama was intercepted in Washington, DC, and the one intended for Hillary was addressed to her in Westchester County, New York. The package has since been described as a “functional explosive device.”

BREAKING: Secret Service intercepts suspicious packages addressed to the residences of former President Obama and former First Lady Hillary Clinton. Working with our law enforcement partners on the investigation. Our Statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 24, 2018

The package is allegedly linked to one found Monday addressed to liberal billionaire George Soros.

We’re glad both Barry O and Hillary are okay.

*****UPDATE****

The CNN building in NYC has been evacuated.

BREAKING: CNN's New York Headquarters Evacuated After Suspicious Package Found https://t.co/goUovz0wtF pic.twitter.com/vyPTmWZYtV — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 24, 2018

This story is still developing…