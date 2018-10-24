Pure Gluttony: Learn How To Eat Like A Local In New York City With Some Help From Meyhem Lauren [Video]

Meyhem Lauren Takes Us On A Tour Of Local NYC Spots

You might know Meyhem Lauren as a rapper, or you might know him from his work alongside Action Bronson on his show, F***, That’s Delicious. But if there’s one thing we should all know about Meyhem, it’s that he’s a foodie at heart.

The rapper and Queens native took Munchies along with him on a tour of NYC food, showing a few must-try places when eating like a local. The first stop is Africa Kine in Harlem for lamb chops with Meyhem’s godbrother, Chrome. Then off to El Tina in Washington Heights for fried shrimp, mashed potatoes, and a breathtaking seafood stew. And to end the night, Meyhem heads to The Chipper Truck in the Bronx for curry fries and the elusive “Chip Buddy,” a french fry sandwich.

This is a typical evening in the life of Meyhem Lauren, and he’s here to indulge. If you’ve got a trip to New York planned anytime int he future, this video is for you.