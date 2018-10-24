New Video: Dreamville’s Bas Drops Visuals For “Fragrance”

Dreamville’s Bas just dropped his music video for “Fragrance” shot by Paul Trillo. The track is a standout from Bas’ recently released album, Milky Way. What ya’ll think? If you’re feeling it, be sure to check out Milky Way Tour which kicks off on November 6th in New Orleans. The 43-city North American tour will make stops in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and more, before wrapping up in Nashville on February 24th. Ticket info can be found here!