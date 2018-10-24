Blue Collar Style: Stalley Drips Male Model In Father-Impressing Garments For A “First Date” With Hypebeast [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Stalley Flexes His Styling Skills On Hypebeast TV
Ohio rapper Stalley joined Hypebeast as a guest stylist live at their HYPEFEST festival. In the clip, the rapper is helping a young bachelor get ready for a date. Stalley is lauded for his humble, fashionable style and he gives the lad great tips on how to impress not only a lady but her father on the first date.
Watch as Stalley is tasked with picking out an ideal outfit for a first date. Are you feeling the final results?
