All The Smoke: Nick Cannon Says He’s A Better Rapper Than Will Smith, Lil Wayne, Drake and Andre 3000 [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Image via The Red Pill Podcast/Loud Speakers Network

Nick Cannon Thinks He’s A Better Rapper Than Drake, Will Smith And More

Everybody should feel like they are the best at something their good at, but come the f**k on Nicholas Scott Cannon!

The Wild’n Out creator sat down with Van Lathan on The Red Pill Podcast to talk about a myriad of things. At one point the conversation turned to rap skills and Nick made some pretty bold proclamations that raised our eyebrow higher than Wiz Khalifa on 4/20.

Hear it from the horse’s mouth below.

