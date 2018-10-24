Big Cash Carters: Jay-Z And Beyonce’s OTR2 Tour Grosses $253,000,000

On The Run 2 Tour Earns A Quarter Billion Dollars

The numbers have been crunched for “On The Run II” and the Carters have shattered their own records.

OTR2, Jay-Z, and Beyonce’s co-headling world tour has exceeded expectations. Billboard is reporting that the Carters’ co-headlining event racked in $253.5 million. That’s around $144 million more than what the original earned in 2014. Jay and Bey kicked off the tour with 18 stops in Europe, followed by 30 more in North America after the couple released their Everything Is Love album. The nine-track album won Album of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Bey and Jay’s tour, which featured special guests DJ Khaled and Chloe x Halle, reportedly sold 2,177,000 tickets over its four-month run, with each show grossing an average of $5.28 million. In just Atlanta’s two-night stop of the show, they grossed $14.1 million. Who would’ve known???

The tour ended earlier this month with a final show in Seattle. Beyonce said she was happy to share this last show with fans. Now she can get some rest, love on her kids and count her money with her hubby! Congratulations to them.

Did you attend any OTR2 shows??? Was it worth the money?