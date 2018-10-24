Sandra Bullock’s Netflix Film “Bird Box” Trailer Looks CRAZY! [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff

Sandra Bullock Stars In Upcoming Netflix Thriller “Bird Box”

This movie looks crazy! We just got a look at the brand-new trailer for the upcoming thriller BIRD BOX starring Academy Award® winner Sandra Bullock leading an all-star cast that includes Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich, Lil Rel Howery and more!

Sandra Bullock stars in new Netflix film Bird Box

Netflix

Here’s more details on the film:

Synopsis: When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded. Academy Award® winner Sandra Bullock leads an all-star cast that includes Trevante Rhodes, with Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich in BIRD BOX, a compelling new thriller from Academy Award® winner Susanne Bier.

Do we even have to ask — Will you be watching? Available on Netflix and in select theatres on December 21!

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1676354/sandra-bullocks-netflix-film-bird-box-trailer-looks-crazy-video/
Categories: Entertainment, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Hollyweird

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.