Sandra Bullock’s Netflix Film “Bird Box” Trailer Looks CRAZY! [VIDEO]

Sandra Bullock Stars In Upcoming Netflix Thriller “Bird Box”

This movie looks crazy! We just got a look at the brand-new trailer for the upcoming thriller BIRD BOX starring Academy Award® winner Sandra Bullock leading an all-star cast that includes Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich, Lil Rel Howery and more!



Here’s more details on the film:

Synopsis: When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded. Academy Award® winner Sandra Bullock leads an all-star cast that includes Trevante Rhodes, with Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich in BIRD BOX, a compelling new thriller from Academy Award® winner Susanne Bier.

Do we even have to ask — Will you be watching? Available on Netflix and in select theatres on December 21!