Brittany Renner Got Clowned For Rumored No-Expense Paid Kaepernick Booty Call — Here’s How She’s Responding…
- By Bossip Staff
Brittany Renner Responds To Tell-All Book Critics
Brittany Renner’s got time tew-day! Folks on twitter tried to clown her over one of her “thotty” tell-all adventures, as told in her book “Judge This Cover“, and she’s responding. Apparently, there’s a story Brittany tells about flying herself to meet a sex-buddy and then being dumped by him that people think is about Colin Kaepernick.
In general, people joked that Brittany took a fat L for paying for her own flight, when she was pitching her poon to a multimillion dollar athlete.
Hit the flip to see what folks were saying, and see Brittany’s weird response to it all on the last page.
