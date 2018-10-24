Congressional Screening Office Intercepts Suspicious Package Headed To Auntie Maxine Waters’ Office

Enough is enough!

Suspicious Package Sent To Maxine Waters’ Office

The congressional screening office made a shocking discovery today in connection with those explosive devices sent to President Obama and Hillary Clinton. A suspicious package was sent to the office of Maxine Waters reports ABC News.

According to the site, police bomb technicians were deployed to the congressional mail facility and intercepted before it reached the congresswoman. This comes after a package was sent to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s Florida office that was addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder.



Pres. Trump: "In these times we have to unify, we have to come together, and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message: that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America." https://t.co/aYR4XRt6bW pic.twitter.com/yz78aipQO1 — ABC News (@ABC) October 24, 2018



“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

