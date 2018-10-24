2 Black Police Officers Murdered By White Man In South Carolina Shootout, GOP Swallows Tongue
Two Black Officers Killed In South Carolina Shootout
74-year-old Frederick T. Hopkins has been charged with the double murder of two Black police officers in Florence, South Carolina. Sgt. Terrence Carraway died on the scene back on October 3 and Investigator Farrah B. Turner died this past Monday after weeks of fighting to stay alive.
Police went to Hopkins home earlier this month to talk to his son about a sexual assault investigation and things went very, very left. The shootout left 6 officers shot, one who is still in critical condition and the two who have passed away. ABC Columbia reports that Turner had to have both of her feet amputated and underwent 9 surgeries.
I need to teach you something. A white man in South Carolina, who was a disbarred lawyer and suspected sex offender, murdered two Black cops, Farrah Turner and Terrence Carraway. They were beloved and respected by the community. All of a sudden two cops are murdered and Republicans don’t have ANYTHING to say about the so called “war on police.” Not a word. Zilch. Because it doesn’t fit their fake narrative that Black people are killing white cops. That narrative was always fake, because white people kill the majority of police. But whenever you hear them bring up this fake war on police, remember these two cops and how silent they were.
Shaun King took to Instagram to point out the fact that Republicans, the NRA and other far right groups who were screaming “blue lives matter” as a faux outraged response to “Black lives matter” haven’t said a peep. The same people who spouted off false narratives about the “Ferguson effect” haven’t a word to say about this.
Guess you gotta be white AND blue for your life to matter. Sad, but not the least bit surprising.
