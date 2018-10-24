Mereba Gets Some Out Of This World Lovin’ For “Planet U” Video

Mereba Releases New Video For “Planet U”

Another Atlanta girl done good!

Interscope’s very own alternative R&B artist Mereba has just released the video for her latest single “Planet U.” Over the course of the video, director DAWIT N.M. shows Mereba daydreaming about her love before eventually traveling to “Planet U.” Watch the clip below:

Mereba recently wrapped a month-long stint on artist Snoh Aalegra’s FEELS Tour (We saw it and it was AMAZING). She is currently in the studio putting the final touches on her new project.