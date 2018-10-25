RGIII’s Ex-Wife Mounts Legal Bid For Player To Have “Restricted Access” To Daughter (Exclusive)

RGIII’s Ex Rebecca Liddicoat Wants Modification Of Child Custody Arrangement With NFL Star

Robert Griffin III’s ex-wife wants the player to have “restricted” access to their toddler daughter, according to court papers.

Rebecca Liddicoat recently filed court docs asking a Texas Family Court judge to modify the terms of their current custody agreement: during the NFL season, Liddicoat wants Griffin to only be able to visit their daughter Reese Ann, 3, in the Texas County where they now live.

Specifically, Liddicoat wants Griffin’s custody to either be “restricted” to her Texas county during the season or be changed to weekday access only, but also in her county.

Liddicoat says the current order has become “unworkable” and her proposed custody change is in the little girl’s best interest but doesn’t provide a reason why in her filing, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

But that means that it will be challenging for Griffin – who has since married Grete Sadieko and has a baby daughter with her – to have regular access to the girl because of his rigorous training and game schedule with his new employers, the Baltimore Ravens.

According to the Ravens’ schedule, he’ll have games in North Carolina, Atlanta, Missouri and California before the end of the year.