GTFOHWTBS, Megyn Kelly! This Heffa Cried Over Ignorant Blackface Comment And Got An Ovation [Video]

Megyn Kellys Attempts To Apologize For Blackface Comments

There aren’t enough eye-roll emojis on our phones to properly represent how we feel about Megyn Kelly. Yesterday we had to drag her dumb a$$ for being “confused” as to why Blackface is racist and inappropriate. Today, no pun intended, we have to ether her again for this weak apology she offered this morning following a night of being roasted in 280 characters or less.

We have the blankest face right now.