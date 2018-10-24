The REAL KiKi: K’yanna Barber Talks Inspiring Drake’s “In My Feelings” Song [Video]

The REAL KiKi Talks Inspiring Drake

One of Drake’s “acquaintances” who says she inspired Drake’s “KiKi, do you love me?” lyrics is speaking up for herself. She visited Felli Fel at LA’s Power106 and details how she reacted to hearing her name, and initials in the song. Apparently, K’yanna and Drake have been connected for the last couple of years and even share genuine feelings for each other. Hit play.