Happy Birthday Monica! Glittery Goon Monica Celebrates Her 38th Birthday With Steamy Shots

Monica Brown Turns 38
Monica Brown is marking her 38th birthday with a series of sexy shots. The singer turned “T.I. And Tiny Friends And Family Hustle” star, blew out 38 candles on her birthday cake today and celebrate with a series of steamy pictures of herself all glammed up in lingerie.
“Unashamed of my mistakes with the knowing that there were blessings in the lessons!” she captioned one of the photos. “I will stay in his will, love my Children & Family while sharing the gift that saved my life!”
In another, she posed with her hubby Shannon Brown who put his tatted up back on full display. His tats read “I am me, blessed” and “God is my judge.”
Monica fans have been wishing their favorite “goon” a happy b-day all day.
Happy B Day Monica, see another birthday shot from the songbird on the flip.
