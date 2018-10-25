Much Less Drama: Mary J. Blige Has N.J. Manse Foreclosure Case Dropped (Exclusive)

Singer & Ex-Husband Accused Of Not Paying Mortgage On $12 Million NJ Manse

A bank has agreed to drop its foreclosure case against Mary J. Blige over her $12 million New Jersey mansion, BOSSIP has learned.

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul is no longer on the hook for one of Apex Bank’s foreclosure cases against her and her now ex-husband Kendu Isaacs, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Earlier this year, Apex Bank sued Blige and Isaacs to foreclose on properties in Cresskill and Saddle River, NJ, claiming the pair hadn’t made payments in months. In the first lawsuit, the bank accused Blige and Isaacs of stopping the paying down the $8.1 million mortgage that Blige used to buy the Saddle River estate for $12.3 million 10 years ago. The property boasts eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a studio, media room, library and staff quarters.

But last week, a Judge Estela M. De La Cruz ruled that the case would be thrown out because Apex Bank has refused to move forward with the case, despite repeated warnings from the court, according to documents obtained by BOSSIP.

The Saddle River home was on sale for $6.9 million, but the listing was removed in March 2018 and still is in Blige’s name and possession, according to public records.

Blige never actually officially responded to the bank’s lawsuit, but the bank’s decision to drop the matter shows there was some serious lobbying going on behind the scenes.

However, Blige and Isaacs are still on the hook for Apex bank’s second suit, which accuses Blige and her ex of defaulting on a $2 million mortgage that she used to buy another place a few towns over. Blige bought that home back in 2001, and the 6,100 square foot home has six bedrooms, a master suite on its own private floor and sits on an acre lot.

We’ve reached out to Apex Bank’s lawyer for comment.