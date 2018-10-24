Miss J. Alexander Honors Balmain’s Sean Pean & More At 48th Annual BRAG Gala In NYC

Annual Black Retail Action Group Gala Raises Money For Students Interested In Careers As Retail Execs

The spotlight was on retail execs who are using their power in the industry to be a force for good for the next generation.

“America’s Next Top Model’s” Miss J. Alexander hosted the 48th annual BRAG – or Black Retail Action Group – gala Oct. 19 at the Edison Ballroom in NYC, which recognized honorees who were making a difference in the lives of young people.

Honorees included Kevin Harter Bloomingdale’s vice president of integrated marketing, LIM College president Elizabeth Marcuse and Balmain’s US managing director Shawn Pean.

Officials from the advocacy group also gave out more than a dozen scholarships at the black-tie gala, where guests enjoyed a four-course dinner and silent auction.

Founded in 1970, nonprofit BRAG works to provide scholarships, internships and job opportunities for students of color who are interested in careers as executives in fashion and retail.