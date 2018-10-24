Dirty Game: Georgia NAACP Charges That Voting Machines Are Changing Stacey Abrams Votes To Brian Kemp

Georgia NAACP Says Voting Machines Are Incorrectly Registering Votes

The great American wordsmith Tupac Shakur once warned us to “keep your eyes on your riches”, and never has such sage advice been more applicable than in the case of the valuable gubernatorial votes that have been cast early for Stacey Abrams.

According to USAToday, the Georgia chapter of the NAACP has filed a complaint with the shady Secretary Of State, and Stacey Abrams opponent (no conflict of interest there…), Brian Kemp, stating that there are malfunctioning voting machines that are logging votes for Abrams as votes for Kemp.

*side-eye*

The complaint details failure of machines in both Bartow and Dodge counties to correctly register the votes that people have cast.

“We’ve experienced this before,” said Phyllis Blake, president of the Georgia NAACP. “They ended up taking these old dilapidated machines out of service. The ones giving the problems. They should have been replaced about 10 years ago.”

This suspicious situation is just another reason to distrust Brian Kemp amidst previous charges that the Secretary of State is suppressing the vote of over 53,000 people who are likely to vote for Stacey Abrams.

“If warranted, our office will open a formal investigation on behalf of the State Election Board,” Candice Broce, a spokeswoman, said in an email. “We always encourage voters to reach out to our office if they experience any issues or witness any suspicious activity at the polls.”

You have to see how important it is to vote. So many people believe that voting doesn’t matter and this story should serve as the most damning evidence to the contrary. If the votes don’t matter then why are people like Brian Kemp so concerned about turnout and why is he working so hard to keep people away from the polls?

November 6, go f***ing vote!