Parent Mode: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Take Baby Stormi Out To The Pumpkin Patch

- By Bossip Staff
🧡🖤

Kylie And Travis Have A Family Day With Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy Travis Scott were in full-blown family mode, taking their baby girl Stormi out for a day at the pumpkin patch on Wednesday.

Daddy and babygirl wore matching Supreme camouflage outfits, as Stormi fed baby goats with Mama Kylie and looked like a little pumpkin herself sitting in the patch.

first pumpkin patch 🎃

Too cute. It’s actually kind of rare to see Kylie and Travis out and about together, and even rarer to see them spending family time with their 8-month-old baby girl. Cute change of pace to see this new little family doing regular fall fam activities!

