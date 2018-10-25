Parent Mode: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Take Baby Stormi Out To The Pumpkin Patch

Kylie And Travis Have A Family Day With Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy Travis Scott were in full-blown family mode, taking their baby girl Stormi out for a day at the pumpkin patch on Wednesday.

Daddy and babygirl wore matching Supreme camouflage outfits, as Stormi fed baby goats with Mama Kylie and looked like a little pumpkin herself sitting in the patch.

Too cute. It’s actually kind of rare to see Kylie and Travis out and about together, and even rarer to see them spending family time with their 8-month-old baby girl. Cute change of pace to see this new little family doing regular fall fam activities!

Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine