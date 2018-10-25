Got Mirrors, Sis? Blatantly Black 16-Year-Old Wannabe-Becky Claims She’s ‘Better Than African Americans’ [Video]

We’re not too sure how one manages to Catfish oneself, but this young girl with a clear case of some manner of mental illness has somehow convinced her own very obviously Black azz that she is not only Caucasian but in a position to be a white supremacist while she’s at it.

According to her mother, 16-year-old Treasure has been having an “Imitation of Life”-style identity crisis since she was about five years old. But now that she’s gotten into high school and is matriculating mainly with other Black children…instead of finding some sense of self, she’s making offensively racist comments about Black people that are sure to get her knocked upside her head by a classmate one of these days.

But her problematic self-image doesn’t stop there. Take a look at what else Treasure has to say about African American people, and what sets her apart from them:

Whew, goodness. We aren’t sure what medical condition this little one has, but we seriously doubt Dr. Phil will be the one to shake it out of her. We all saw what happened last time a teenage girl got on Dr. Phil and challenged both him and her own mother…

