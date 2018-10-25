BlackInkCrew: Tokie And Donna’s Scrap And Sky’s Buck Naked Jog Had Twitter In Shambles

Black Ink Crew Was Insane

Another week, another wild week of Black Ink Crew. Sky tried to make things right with the crew after they had a wild trip to NOLA, but it still didn’t quite work out like she wanted as newcomer Tokie is in the middle of all sorts of drama. Tokie is Jadah’s replacement and the newest receptionist in the crew and Donna doesn’t like her because she didn’t earn her stripes or whatever. As a result, the two were at each other’s necks all episode and it finally blew over into a big fracas.

Then there was Sky, running around buck a$$ naked to try to make things right smh. It was chaos.

When that first sour patch hits your taste buds👅 #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/o0XuDPc1YE — 🖤💔 (@2flyy_ky) October 25, 2018

Take a look at the insanity and the purest of comedic reactions.