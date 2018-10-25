Pooch Hall Faces Up To 6.5 Years In Prison For Letting His 2-Year-Old Drive While He Was Drunk

Pooch Hall Faces 6 Years In Prison For DUI And Child Endangerment

If you’ll recall, The Game and Ray Donovan actor Pooch Hall was arrested last month after crashing his car into a parked vehicle with his toddler son on his lap holding the steering wheel, and blowing a .25 (three times the legal limit) on his breathalyzer.

It should come as no surprise that the actor now faces a maximum of 6 years and 6 months in jail for his little drunken joyride with an unsecured child.

According to TMZ, Pooch has officially been charged with felony child abuse and a DUI. It comes as little shock — the accident could have been much worse, seeing as how his son was seated in his lap, operating the vehicle, not strapped in, and not in a car seat. As a matter of fact, his car seat wasn’t even secured inside the vehicle.

Following an investigation by Child Protective Services, his son is in the custody of his wife, alongside the rest of their children together.

Image via Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Showtime/SplashNews