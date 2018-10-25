How To Use Privilege: Chelsea Handler Tells White Women To Vote In The Interests Of Black Women This Next Election [Video]
Chelsea Handler Makes Great Suggestions About White Privilege And The Election
Chelsea Handler stopped by to talk with Ellen about the importance of voting, especially for women and people of color. In the interview, Chelsea says she’s tired of “older white turtles” making sure women don’t get a voice, using the Kavanaugh ruling as an example. As a solution against the white male patriarchy, Handler suggests that White women stop voting against their best interests and vote in the interests of Black women.
At the 4:55 mark, Chelsea suggests:
We always have to look to Black women. Black women always vote in their best interest. 94% of Black women voted for Hilary Clinton, 53% of white women voted for that guy. The always know what’s up. We have to be sisters to them. We [white women] have to vote in their best interest as well.
