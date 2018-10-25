9-1-1 Racism: Cops Who Get “1 To 10 Calls A Shift” From Caucasians Suspicious Of Normal Black People Speak [Video]

Police Detail Stories Of Racists Calling 9-1-1 On Black Folks Minding Their Business

If you thought only “woke” folks were fed up with these Beckys and their husband calling 9-1-1 on Black people for just breathing, we have a surprise. Cops who say they receive “suspicious activity” calls from racists are telling terrible stories of having to follow through on these calls. One unidentified cop said he had to approach a Black man fishing in his own pond because his neighbors called the police, and had done it several times. The poor guy lived on the pond and already knew what was happening. “I get these types of calls anywhere between one to 10 times a shift. And we work anywhere between 12 to 16 hour shifts.” SMH.

Cops recall more of these stories in this clip for “Vice Tonight.” Press play to hear it.

How does knowing the police get “1 to 10 calls” like this a day make you feel?